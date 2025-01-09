Sindh introduces eco-friendly EV taxis for unemployed youth

The Sindh government has announced an ambitious plan to provide unemployed youth with electric vehicles (EV) in easy instalments, aiming to offer them a sustainable livelihood while promoting environmental sustainability.

The initiative, designed to address the rising unemployment rate among young people, will provide them with eco-friendly EV taxis, enabling them to earn an income through driving.

Senior Provincial Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has directed the Secretary of Transport to engage with banks and financial institutions to explore various financial models for the project.

The aim is to develop easy repayment schemes, allowing unemployed individuals to gradually own the taxis.

During a recent meeting with officials from a Karachi-based company that assembles EV taxis, Minister Memon was briefed in detail about the environmental benefits of these vehicles.

He stated that the provision of EV taxis on easy instalments would not only help create jobs but also align with the provincial government’s vision of a greener Sindh.

Memon emphasised that the initiative would provide long-term employment for the youth, allowing them to support themselves through a sustainable source of income. He further noted that the programme would contribute to the province’s commitment to environmental conservation by introducing more eco-friendly transport options. The project is expected to be rolled out soon, with the first batch of EV taxis aimed at providing a reliable and affordable option for unemployed youth in Sindh.