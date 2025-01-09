Senate panel approves bill to increase seats in Balochistan

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice has approved the constitutional amendment bill to increase seats in Balochistan.

Senator Farooq H. Naek presided over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice. The report of the sub-committee formed regarding the constitutional amendment bill to increase seats in Balochistan was presented in the meeting.

Senator Zameer Hussain said we have suggested that the seats in Balochistan should be increased from 65 to 80, while Senator Kamran Murtaza said that if there is an increase, then the seats in the National Assembly should also be increased.

Farooq H. Naek said that the report does not say how many seats for women and minorities will be, we will send this bill to the Ministry of Law.

Senator Zameer Hussain Ghumro said that if the general seats will increase, then the specific seats will increase automatically. On which the chairman of the committee said that the minority seats will increase more.