Sindh Narcotics Control Dept recovers 3.6m unregistered tablets

In a major operation so far, the Sindh Narcotics Control Department has recovered 3.6 million illegal and unregistered painkiller tablets worth billions of rupees and arrested two accused. Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while briefing journalists during a crowded press conference at the office of DG Narcotics Control Sindh on Tuesday, said that the recent operation took place two days ago during a snap checking near Sassi Toll Plaza.

Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that teams of the Sindh Narcotics Control Department are active against drug dealers at various places across the province, while the recent operation is also a link in this series. He said that initially, all legal requirements were fulfilled by seizing a vehicle loaded with illegal and unregistered drugs and the first laboratory test of the tablets was conducted, the reports of which made it clear that a large number of ice crystals and cocaine could also be produced from the recovered drugs. Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the seized illegal drugs were being transferred to a warehouse in Korangi, where a team of the Narcotics Control Department raided, but the drugs in the warehouse were removed before the raid.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that initially, it seems from the packaging of the drugs that the drugs have been smuggled through the port and the drugs were to be smuggled abroad, however, further investigations are underway with other intelligence agencies in this regard and raids are also being conducted at various places. The Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla also thanked other intelligence agencies for their cooperation in the recent operation. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the Sindh Narcotics Control Department has handed over all the drugs, vehicles and suspects to the Sindh Drugs Control Authority for further action.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated the team that carried out the operation and said that he would request the Sindh Chief Minister for their reward. He said that the surveillance of all the internal and external routes of the province has been further tightened, while the snap checking and intelligence network on the internal routes of the cities has also been expanded. He said that our mission is to free the province from drugs and drug peddlers, so full and effective operations against drug peddlers will continue.

Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Mohammad Saleem Rajput, Sindh Drugs Control Authority Senior Drugs Inspector Malir Tahir Khanzada, Senior Drugs Inspector South Sajid Memon and others were also present on the occasion.