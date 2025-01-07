PN coastal command annual competition parade held in Karachi

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Competition Parade for the year 2024 was held at PNS QASIM. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event, organized annually by the Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy, celebrates achievements upon the successful culmination of its operational year.

In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized that the Coastal Command has excelled in its mission by safeguarding Pakistan’s coastal areas, spanning from Sir Creek to Jiwani, despite challenging internal and external security environments. Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Coast highlighted the operational achievements of Coastal Command and presented a brief review of the activities undertaken during 2024. He also underscored command’s accomplishments in various operational, administrative, and welfare projects over the past year.

During the ceremony, the Chief Guest presented efficiency awards and trophies to the best-performing units of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command. The event was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired naval officers, civil dignitaries, and CPOs/sailors of Pakistan Navy.