More provinces key to Pakistan’s progress; says UMT president

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has highlighted the pressing need for the formation of additional provinces in Pakistan. He stated that while Pakistan with its population exceeding 240 million, remains resilient with its current four provinces, a decentralized administrative structure is essential to unlock the country’s full potential.

Drawing comparison with other nations, Ibrahim Murad pointed out that India effectively governs its 1.4 billion population through 36 states, the United States manages its 331 million citizens across 50 states, Turkey governs 85 million people through 81 provinces and Russia administers its 146 million people across 89 regions. These countries demonstrate how decentralization leads to efficient governance and facilitates development in these advanced nations, he added.

The former minister emphasized that significant reforms in Pakistan’s organizational framework are imperative. Decentralization would not only improve governance and ensure better representation but also enhance leadership, efficiency, and problem-solving capabilities across the nation. Murad further underscored that the establishment of additional provinces would strengthen national unity and pave the way for a more prosperous and united Pakistan.