Memon directs removal of impediments in plots allocation to journalists

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the immediate resolution of the issue regarding the provision of plots to journalists in Karachi.

A delegation of the Karachi Press Club, led by its newly elected President Fazil Jamili, met with Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by Press Club President Fazil Jamili and Governing Body members Hafeez Baloch, Hammad Hussain, and Mona Siddiqui. During the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the newly elected Karachi Press Club governing body on their success and extended his best wishes.

During the meeting, the Karachi Press Club delegation informed Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon about the challenges faced by journalists and the Press Club. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon issued immediate instructions to address the issues faced by the Karachi Press Club and journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the cooperation between the PPP government, the Sindh government, and the Karachi Press Club has been invaluable throughout every era. He emphasized that the role of the Karachi Press Club in promoting freedom of expression and democratic values is unforgettable. He stated that the PPP government is a government that supports journalists and has consistently worked to protect their rights. He further highlighted the PPP’s role in safeguarding freedom of expression in every era.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his desire to complete the unfinished work left by the previous Press Club body in collaboration with the current body. He emphasized his commitment to expediting the process of providing plots to journalists to ensure relief for his journalist colleagues. He stated that he is aware of the challenges faced by print and electronic media houses. The PPP government of Sindh has consistently strived to provide relief to media houses in every period. He assured that the Sindh government is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation for the progressive upgradation of the Karachi Press Club.

During the meeting, Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili briefed Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon about the proposed International Media Conference. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the Karachi Press Club President that the Sindh government would provide all possible support for the conference. Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DG Information Saleem Khan, Director Advertisement Muhammad Yousuf Kabooro, and Sarang Latif Chandio were also present during the meeting.