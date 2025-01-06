Constant Vigilance

Once bitten, twice shy, yet here we are again, staring at the barrel of a new viral menace. It’s been five long years since the world was rudely awakened by the emergence of a terrifying respiratory virus in Wuhan, and now, China is engulfed in a surge of infections due to another virus, human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

As hospitals overflow with patients and the spectre of public health chaos looms, one cannot help but feel a surge of panic echoing through the region. HMPV, a virus that shares lineage with those pesky seasonal cold viruses we’ve come to expect, is spiking alarmingly-especially among the most vulnerable population: our children. It is a chilling reminder of how quickly things can unravel. For now, Beijing is silent, monitoring the situation on its own, but confident in this being a case similar to any other respiratory virus. The World Health Organization has similarly yet to declare a global health emergency, perhaps emboldened by the fact that no other outbreak has occurred elsewhere.

Still, panic is palpable as neighbouring countries seem worried about the transmissions, keeping a vigilant eye on the local numbers. Pakistan’s National Institute of Health, in an attempt to calm the nerves of a rightfully anxious public, assures us that HMPV has been present in the region for over two decades without substantial outbreaks. But let’s not kid ourselves: the lessons from the previous pandemic echo still in our ears. Our public health systems are fragile and strained, and the last thing we need is another crisis to bring them to their knees.

It can only be hoped that we have learnt our lessons well and governments around the world will not lull themselves into a false sense of security. Even if today they appear safe, they still need to prioritize monitoring, testing, and preparedness. A proactive approach is essential to safeguard our communities from yet another potential outbreak. We cannot wait for the sirens before we spring into action. Although weakened, COVID remains a health threat and hence, Pakistan, of all places, is in no shape to bear any further hits to its public health infrastructure. *