The World Comes to Karachi: Karachi Marathon 2025 Hosts More Than 4000 Runners from Different Countries in a Spectacular Display of Athleticism

Karachi, Pakistan – January 5th, 2025: The Karachi Marathon 2025, a certified annual marathon event in Pakistan, successfully concluded with an impressive turnout of over 4,000 participants from diverse global backgrounds.

This year’s event witnessed a notable surge in international participation, with athletes hailing from countries such as Poland, Germany, Japan, and many others. The marathon’s certification by the World Rankings Competition ensured a world-class experience for all participants.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming success of the Karachi Marathon 2025,” stated Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan. “The event has emerged as a testament to Karachi’s unwavering resilience and warm hospitality, and we extend our sincerest gratitude to our participants, sponsors, and partners for their invaluable support.”

The Karachi Marathon 2025 featured an array of categories, including the full marathon and half marathon. The top performers in each category were:

Marathon Category:

‣ Male Winner (1st Prize): Israr Muhammad (Pakistan) – Time: 2:30:13 won Rs. 500,000/

‣ Male Winner (2nd Prize): Muhammad Riaz (Pakistan) – 2:32:13 won Rs. 250,000/

‣ Female Winner (1st Prize): Enub Khan (Pakistan) – 3:47:49 won Rs. 500,000/

‣ Female Winner (2nd Prize): Zeba Shah Abbasi (Pakistan) – 4:01:13 won Rs. 250,000.

Half Marathon Category:

‣ Male Winner (1st Prize): Muhammad Ajhtar (Pakistan) – Time: 1:12:08 won Rs. 50,000/

‣ Second Runner-up Male (2nd Prize): Qasim Bajwa (Pakistan) – 1:12:52 won Rs. 40,000/

‣ Female Winner (1st Prize): Mumtaz Naimat – 1:43:26 won Rs. 50,000/

‣ Second Runner-up Female (2nd Prize): Dua Nazakat (Pakistan) – 1:51:45 won Rs. 40,000/