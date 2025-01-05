Another corruption case from PTI era unveiled in Gujrat

Another corruption case from the PTI era has surfaced, revealing significant financial irregularities in Gujrat’s development projects. According to the report, development schemes worth Rs 87 million were initiated without fulfilling legal requirements. These discrepancies have prompted the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to launch a formal investigation. Sources indicate that the projects were implemented in violation of regulatory protocols, raising questions about accountability during the PTI regime. The PAC’s inquiry aims to uncover the parties responsible and ensure justice.