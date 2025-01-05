Nora Fatehi bids adieu to 2024 with style

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has bid farewell to 2024 with aplomb and welcomed 2025 with great enthusiasm. According to details, the Moroccan-origin diva marked the occasion with a series of captivating Instagram posts. On the late night of December 31, Nora shared a post in a traditional saree to say goodbye to 2024 in a vibrant style. She appeared in a pinkish saree and captioned the photos, “2024 has been my saree era.” Her impeccable fashion sense drew admiration from fans who flooded the comments section with compliments and emoticons. In the feedback box, one of the fans wrote, “Saree suits you the best,” reflecting the positive reactions to her traditional look. In another post, Nora welcomed 2025 in an emphatic manner. She was seen forming a heart shape with her hands while donning a blackish outfit. For this picture, she captioned, “Serving cuteness this 2025.” Nora’s unwavering commitment to her profession contributed to her growing popularity, as evidenced by her impressive following of over 47 million on Instagram.