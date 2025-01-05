Fractured ankle rules out Saim Ayub for at least six weeks

Pakistan all-format opening batter Saim Ayub has been ruled out of cricket for at least six weeks because of fractured ankle and has put his participation in serious doubt for next month’s Champions Trophy. Ayub twisted his right ankle while fielding on the opening day of the second and final test against South Africa and was taken off the field by stretcher on Friday. “An MRI conducted Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday. The PCB said Ayub will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan next week. Ayub´s injury is a big blow to Pakistan. The left-handed opener had been in prolific form, especially in white-ball cricket, scoring two centuries as Pakistan swept South Africa 3-0 in the ODI series last month. The ankle injury also put Ayub´s participation in doubt for next month´s Champions Trophy which begins Feb. 19 at Karachi when Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the opening match. Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha termed Ayub´s injury a big setback for Pakistan´s bid to level the two-test series in South Africa. South Africa won the first test to qualify for the World Test Championship at Lord’s in June. “It´s a big blow, the kind of form he´s in,” Salman had said on Friday after South Africa scored a formidable 316-4 on Day 1 of the second test. “He would have been a great asset on this wicket. I wish him well and hopefully he´ll be better soon.”