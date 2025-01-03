BA passes resolution to restore internet service in Panjgur

Balochistan Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to restore internet service in Panjgur district. National Party MPA Rahmat Saleh Baloch tabled the resolution in the provincial assembly which stated that Panjgur has been facing an internet shutdown for more than three years. The resolution said that the internet and 4G services had been disconnected in the area, causing severe difficulties for citizens especially students are being affected most. MPA Rahmat Saleh Baloch stressed that residents and businesses are unable to perform their regular work even needy persons cannot register themselves for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The resolution urged the authorities to restore the internet and 4G services in Panjgur.