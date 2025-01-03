Lahore Traffic Police given power to handcuff violators

On the orders of CTO Lahore Athar Waheed, the traffic police personnel have now started handcuffing the violators of traffic rules even before the registration of cases against them. The traffic police personnel now first handcuff the violators and then hand them over to the police. A video has surfaced in which they could be seen handcuffing a violator. On the other hand, the officials have said that initially, only those people found encroaching spaces on busy roads and parking their vehicles in areas not designated for parking are being handcuffed.