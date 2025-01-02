Empowering Women

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, rightly observed in 1944: “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you; we are victims of evil customs.

It is a crime against humanity that our women are shut up within four walls of the houses as prisoners. There is no sanction anywhere for the deplorable condition in which women have to live. You should take your women along with you as comrades in every aspect of life.”

Unfortunately, women in Pakistan remain the most vulnerable and marginalized section of society due to a predominantly patriarchal social structure. They face issues such as domestic violence, honor killings, forced marriages, exclusion from inheritance, sexual harassment at workplaces, and educational institutions.

A growing body of literature highlights that women in Pakistan are trapped in a vicious cycle of exploitation. Their low status stems from entrenched patriarchy, outdated social norms, and retrogressive cultural practices. This is particularly evident in rural areas, where women lag behind men in education, healthcare, and other basic necessities. The state has largely failed to address these disparities. It has neither equipped women with modern skills to meet contemporary challenges nor ensured their access to basic human rights such as education, as mandated by the Constitution of Pakistan.

In the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2024, Pakistan is ranked 145th out of 146 countries, with a gender gap index score of 0.57. This indicates a significant disparity in gender equality across key dimensions such as economic participation, education, health, and political empowerment.

The report highlights that it will take approximately 134 years to achieve full global gender parity at the current rate of progress. Furthermore, the Thomson Reuters Foundation ranks Pakistan as the sixth most dangerous country for women.

According to a Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) report, Pakistan has the world second-highest number of out-of-school children – 26 million aged between five and sixteen years. Shockingly, more than 12 million of these are girls. This alarming statistic underscores the state failure to provide equitable and quality education, a critical tool for transforming lives and fostering a progressive society.

The government must prioritize free, accessible, and high-quality education for women. Education not only fosters critical thinking and personal growth but also equips women to participate actively in the labor market. Studies by the World Bank show that every additional year of schooling for girls can increase their future earnings by up to 20 percent, benefiting not only families but the broader economy. An educated woman challenges conventional gender roles, contributing to decision-making processes and driving positive societal change.

Traditional norms and outdated cultural practices that perpetuate discrimination must be actively discouraged. In their place, values of inclusivity, harmony, and forward-thinking should be promoted through education, media, and community engagement. Women must also be provided with equal opportunities in both public and private spheres. Policies should safeguard women against workplace harassment and hyper-masculinity, ensuring their active and safe participation in the workforce.

Additionally, economic empowerment is key to improving women status in Pakistan. Microfinance initiatives, like those implemented by the Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, have successfully empowered millions of women, enabling them to establish small businesses and achieve financial independence. Pakistani government and non-governmental organizations should replicate similar models, offering women access to credit and entrepreneurial training.

Reforming educational curricula to remove gender biases, alongside organizing seminars and awareness campaigns, can help instill progressive attitudes. Such initiatives are crucial for fostering an environment where women are respected as equals. Media campaigns, inspired by successful movements like India “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,” could play a transformative role in challenging stereotypes and promoting the importance of educating girls.

Moreover, women participation in politics and governance is essential for societal transformation. While women have made some progress in political participation in Pakistan, much remains to be done. The percentage of women in Pakistan National Assembly stands at only 20 percent, which is far below the global average of 25 percent. More women in politics can lead to more inclusive and gender-sensitive policies that directly address the needs and concerns of women.

International organizations like the United Nations and World Bank have long emphasized the importance of gender equality in achieving sustainable development. Pakistan must align its policies with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5, which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls. This global framework serves as a roadmap to address the systemic inequalities faced by women in Pakistan.

To sum up, Pakistan’s future hinges on recognizing women as pivotal agents of change. Empowering women creates ripple effects that extend beyond individual households, driving national development.

This is not merely a socio-economic necessity but also a moral obligation. Achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5 – gender equality and empowering all women and girls – requires active and consistent efforts from Pakistan.

By embracing gender equality, Pakistan can strive to build a peaceful, prosperous, and equitable society.

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Mardan.