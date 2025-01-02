Pakistan, India swap lists of nuclear facilities, prisoners

Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged the lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities. This annual exchange was carried out under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, a press statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. As the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India entered into force on 27 January 1991, the two countries have been exchanging the lists since 1st January 1992, the statement added. Meanwhile, Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged, through the diplomatic channels, lists of prisoners in each other’s custody.

“The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 266 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen) to a representative of the High Commission of India in Islamabad,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement. Simultaneously, the Government of India shared the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to an officer of Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. According to the list, there were a total of 462 Pakistanis in Indian jails (381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen).