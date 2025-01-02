Brad Pitt and Angelina settle divorce after eight-year legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal battle has reached a conclusion.

Almost a decade after Jolie filed for divorce from the Fight Club star, citing irreconcilable differences, the former couple-who share kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16-have settled their divorce, her lawyer has confirmed.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Pitt,” attorney James Simon said in a statement obtained by NBC News. “She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago.”

He added, “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

NBC News reached out to Pitt’s team but did not receive comment.

Since Jolie’s 2016 filing, she and Pitt have been locked in a series of ongoing legal battles involving custody of their then-minor-aged children, ownership of their once-shared French estate and vineyard Château Miraval and over an incident on a plane in 2016 in which Jolie alleged Pitt became physically abusive.

While Pitt denied the abuse allegations and prosecutors ultimately did not press any charges against Pitt after looking into the accusation-a federal spokesperson told E! News in November 2016, “The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation”-in 2022 Jolie filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the FBI requesting the release of documents pertaining to the incident. However, in September, Jolie dropped her lawsuit. A dismissal obtained by E! News at the time read, “The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice with each party to bear its own fees and costs.”

Tied within the legal action over the plane incident is Château Miraval, which Pitt and Jolie purchased together in 2008 but have been at odds over since 2022 after Jolie sued her former husband for allegedly selling her stake in the company without her consent.

As part of the legal filings, as obtained by E! News in August, Jolie filed a motion to have Pitt turn over his records involving the 2016 plane incident-which Pitt’s legal team called a “sensationalist fishing expedition.” However, Jolie’s lawyers affirmed her right to access the records, claiming “she is simply defending herself from Pitt’s baseless allegations.”

“Pitt’s narrative is that this case is just about a ‘business dispute,'” the filing continued. “But that is Pitt’s theory. Jolie’s theory is that this case is about Pitt’s attempt to use Miraval as leverage to control and enforce her silence. The jury will decide what the evidence shows, but for now, Jolie is entitled to gather the evidence she needs to support her theory.”

But while both parties have remained tight-lipped on the specifics of their legal battle, Jolie-whose starring role in the new movie Maria marks her first major film appearance since 2021’s Eternals-recently spoke to what she described as a “very dark” period that pulled her away from Hollywood.

“I went very dark for reasons I’d rather not explain, but I didn’t have a lot of light and life within me,” Jolie told Vanity Fair in an interview published Dec. 19. “Your light’s dim.”

The mom of six added, “I also just needed to be home more, so I couldn’t commit large periods of time to pieces. The choice of what to work on and when was not a creative choice, often, the last few years, but sometimes the practical choice.”