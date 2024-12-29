Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are having an enchanted holiday break with good friends. The pair was spotted out on a double date at BondST restaurant in New York City Dec. 27 with the Grammy winner’s longtime pal and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his wife, actress Margaret Qualley.

Taylor wore an oversized, beige tweed, crystal-embroidered Stella McCartney blazer, paired with what appeared to be a black skirt, sheer, diamond-patterned black Sheertex tights and Marc Jacobs ankle-length platform boots, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Travis matched the “Style” singer with a beige cardigan, paired with a black shirt, tan pants, dark shoes, glasses and a black cap. He and Taylor were photographed leaving the eatery, with the NFL star leading his girlfriend by the hand.

Margaret bundled up in a dark coat with black tights, while Jack wore a yellow zip-up top, black jacket and jeans.

Taylor had attended the couple’s wedding in August 2023, weeks before she was first photographed at one of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s games following romance rumors between the two.

She and the NFL star have now been dating for over a year. They have supported each other’s careers consistently, with him attending more than a dozen concerts on her Eras tour, which ended Dec. 8, and Taylor being spotted at more than a dozen of Travis’ games, most recently Dec. 21, when the Chiefs beat the Houston Texans.

While the “Blank Space” singer was absent from the Kansas City team’s Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, she did publicly express support for her boyfriend after he scored his 77th receiving touchdown-to break a record previously held by Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez-by liking several social posts celebrating the feat.

Travis had also celebrated Taylor’s career milestone-her Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and included 149 concerts held in 51 cities, had set a world record to become the highest-grossing music tour by generating more than $1 billion in revenue. The athlete threw the singer a star-studded, Eras-tour-themed party.

He also gave her a shoutout on his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast.

“Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything but that was a full production, man,” Travis said on the Dec. 11 episode of New Heights. “It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people.” He added, “And mostly because of Taylor.”