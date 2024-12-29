Hailey Bieber debuts birthstone ring dedicated to her son Jack

Hailey Bieber mother-son bond with Jack Blues Bieber is solid as a rock. The Rhode founder debuted a gorgeous new ring that features a nod to her four-month-old son with husband Justin Bieber. Hailey posted a photo of her hand on her Instagram Stories Dec. 21 that showed off her latest piece of jewelry, which features two stones nestled next to one another: A green, square-cut stone she labeled “Jack” and a yellow, pear-shaped one she labeled “Mama.” The colorful adornments appear to be Jack and Hailey’s respective gemstones, which are associated with the months they were each born in. Hailey’s son was born in August, which counts the lime-hued peridot as its birthstone, while the 28-year-old’s birthday is in November, meaning that the yellow-toned citrine is her birthstone. Hailey’s ring was made by Ring Concierge, which reposted the photo Dec. 22, saying, “@haileybieber wearing her Ring Concierge Toi et Moi Personalized Gemstone Ring, a stone to represent mom and baby.” According to the brand’s website, the sparkling stunner retails for $998. Hailey’s sweet nod to her son isn’t the first time she’s paid tribute to her baby boy with some custom jewelry. Back in October, the model donned a necklace that featured the letters “JBB,” which are her sons initials.