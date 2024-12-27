New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell signs up for PSL 10

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell on Friday signed up for the forthcoming tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to details, the season 10 of the domestic premium tournament hds also taken center stage ahead of its drafting on January 11 in Gwadar.

Mitchell, who is the son of former New Zealand rugby union player John Mitchell, had represented the Black Caps in 31 Tests, 39 ODIs and 67 T20Is.

Prior to this, Alex Carey, Sikandar Raza, David Willey, Usman Khawaja, Mustafizur Rehman and others signed up for the domestic marquee tournament.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had also signed up for the PSL 10.

It is pertinent to note that the PSL 10 draft will be held in Gwadar city of Balochistan on January 11, 2025.