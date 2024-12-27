PM calls Pak-China ties key to regional stability, prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the enduring and pivotal strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, calling it “an anchor of regional stability” and “a beacon of hope for global peace and prosperity.”

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad to unveil sculptures of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the PM House, the Prime Minister expressed pride in the broad spectrum of cooperation between the two nations, from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to defence production, education, and cultural exchanges.

He praised the long-standing bond between the countries, describing it as rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared values. “Today our all-weather strategic partnership is an anchor of regional stability under these challenging global circumstances,” he said.

PM Shehbaz also acknowledged the profound leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose vision and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan. “His leadership played a decisive role in carving out Pakistan from the sub-continent,” the Prime Minister noted.

The event was attended by Mao Xiaoqing, the niece of Chairman Mao, and celebrated Chinese sculptor Yaun Xikum, who crafted the sculptures. The Prime Minister lauded Xikum’s work, noting that he had beautifully captured the essence of both leaders.

Reflecting on his recent visit to China, PM recalled a trip to the Terra Cotta Museum in Xian, a symbol of China’s rich heritage. He drew parallels with Pakistan’s own history, linking it to the ancient Indus Valley civilisation.

“This ceremony is special and unique as we honour the vision and legacies of our founding fathers, who shared a common vision of independence, justice, equity, and self-respect,” said the Prime Minister.

He further noted the growing exchange of students between the two nations, with Pakistani students attending Chinese universities and the first batch of agricultural graduates set to visit China next month to acquire modern techniques aimed at boosting Pakistan’s agricultural productivity.

On the occasion, Yaun Xikum explained that the greatness of both Jinnah and Mao inspired him to create the sculptures, which coincide with the 148th anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25, and the 131st anniversary of Mao’s birth.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar added that the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China were becoming increasingly robust.