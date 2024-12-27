India’s former PM Manmohan Singh dies aged 92

Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister who governed the South Asian country for two terms and liberalised its economy in an earlier stint as finance minister, has died, local media reported on Thursday. He was 92.

Singh, an economist-turned-politician who also served as the governor of the central bank, was ailing and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, local media reported late on Thursday.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024,” the AIIMS said in a statement.