Behind the curtain with Oneebulah Khan: A conversation with the mind behind OuKcreative

Oneebulah Khan, founder of OuKcreative, has carved out a space in the theater world that is as personal as it is profound. His journey began at NCA in his first year, fueled by a keen ability to observe people. This natural talent, coupled with a desire to explore human behavior, inspired him to delve into theater. His influences are closer to home than one might expect: “Actually, my friends and the people I’ve worked with are the ones I consider my influences,” he shares.

In 2020, Oneebulah founded OuKcreative, a name that reflects both his initials and his passion for the creative process. The journey, however, has been anything but smooth. His latest play, which he describes as his most challenging project yet, underscores the struggles of independent theater in Pakistan. “The challenges of theatre in Pakistan does not facilitate creative people. There’s no financial help, no sponsors-it’s mostly my family and friends who have supported this production,” he says. Despite these hurdles, the play stands as a testament to his resilience and vision.

The inspiration behind this production stems from themes of denial and self-confrontation. “It’s about brushing parts of yourself under the rug, especially your dark sides, because we’re so afraid of others seeing us this way,” he explains. Yet, he’s not one to dictate how audiences should interpret his work. “I don’t believe in giving specific messages. Their raw emotions, whatever they may be, are valid.”

The uniqueness of this production lies not in elaborate staging or intricate lighting but in the people behind it. “The youngsters, my friends, and family who’ve invested so much in this play-that has been the most amazing aspect,” he says. His casting philosophy is equally unconventional. “An actor should surprise me. If it’s boring, it kills me. I want it to be over the top, experimental.”

Oneebulah’s creative process is deeply intertwined with his personal struggles. “This play is about creative block and self-doubt-major triggers that formed this production,” he admits. For him, theater is not just a profession but an experience. “It’s a vibe, an aura. The next two days will be something I carry with me for years.”

Looking ahead, Oneebulah plans to continue creating as long as he’s in Pakistan. He believes theater’s future lies in maintaining its authenticity. “We have good directors but lack good writers, which creates an imbalance. But for me, theater is about the vibe-whatever one experiences is valid.”

For aspiring directors, his advice is straightforward: “Test your limits. Make mistakes. There’s no perfection in theater. Mistakes are what help you grow.” It’s this philosophy of embracing imperfection and pushing boundaries that defines both Oneebulah Khan and OuKcreative. Through his work, he invites audiences to not only witness but also reflect, challenging them to confront their own hidden truths.

