PSB revamps Cash Award Policy to reward exceptional athletes

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced a revised Cash Award Policy 2024 to honour the dedication, achievements and hard work of Pakistani athletes who bring glory to the nation through their outstanding feats in national and international competitions.

The updated policy, approved during the recently held PSB’s 31st Board meeting introduces significant financial incentives for medal winners and their coaches. The policy covers a wide array of events and ensures financial recognition for medalists across Regular, Para, Special, Blind, and Deaf sports’ categories.

Regular Sports Events

The cash awards for individual events are as follows:

1. Summer and Winter Olympics: Gold: PKR 10 million, Silver: PKR 7.5 million and Bronze: PKR 5 million.

2. Asian Games: Gold: PKR 7.5 million, Silver: PKR 5 million and Bronze PKR 3 million.

3. Commonwealth Games: Gold: PKR 5 million, Silver: PKR 3 million and Bronze PKR 2 million.

4. Islamic Solidarity Games: Gold: PKR 5 million, Silver: PKR 3 million and Bronze PKR 2 million

5. Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games: Gold: PKR 2 million, Silver: PKR 1 million and Bronze PKR 500,000.

6. South Asian Games: Gold: PKR 1 million, Silver: PKR 750,000 and Bronze PKR 500,000.

7. Youth Events Summer and Winter Youth Olympics: Gold: PKR 5 million, Silver: PKR 3 million and Bronze PKR 2 million.

8. Asian and Commonwealth Youth Games: Gold: PKR 2 million, Silver: PKR 1 million and Bronze PKR 500,000.

9. World Championships and World Cups (Annual): Gold: PKR 5 million, Silver: PKR 3 million and Bronze PKR 2 million.

9. Asian Championships (Annual): Gold: PKR 2 million, Silver: PKR 1 million and Bronze PKR 500,000.

10. South Asian Championships (Annual): Gold: PKR 500,000, Silver: PKR 250,000 and Bronze PKR 100,000.

Part 2: Para Sports Events

Athletes competing in Para categories will receive the same cash awards as Regular Sports Events, ensuring equity in recognition.

Part 3: Special Sports Events

1. Special Olympic World Games (Biennial): Gold: PKR 500,000, Silver: PKR 300,000 and Bronze: PKR 200,000

Part 4: Blind Sports Events

1. IBSA World Games (Quadrennial): Gold: PKR 2 million, Silver: PKR 1 million and Bronze: PKR 500,000

Part 5: Deaf Sports Events Deaflympics: Gold: PKR 2 million, Silver: PKR 1 million and Bronze: PKR 500,000.

National Competitions: Individual Events: Gold: PKR 1 million, Silver: PKR 500,000 and Bronze: PKR 250,000.

Team Events: Gold: PKR 500,000 per member, Silver: PKR 250,000 per member and Bronze: PKR 100,000 per member.

Recognition for Coaches

Coaches training medal-winning athletes for at least six months will receive:

30% of the individual athlete’s award.

50% of the team’s award (shared among multiple coaches if applicable).

Eligibility Criteria

Athletes and coaches must participate in events approved by the PSB, with proper documentation and proof of achievements.

Special Cases

A PSB committee will determine cash awards for professional sports events not listed under the policy, with a maximum cap of PKR 2.5 million. Exceptional cases may be referred to the Prime Minister for approval. This revised policy replaces the 2007 policy.