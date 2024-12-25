Climate change and global governance

Climate change is causing serious problems for our oceans, and it’s crucial that lawmakers, scientists, and leaders act quickly. Two major issues are ocean acidification and rising sea levels, which are affecting millions of people, marine life, and coastal areas. These changes are forcing us to rethink how we manage and protect our oceans.

The level of the sea increase as a result of the warming and expansion of the ocean caused by the receding of polar ice caps. Sea levels might rise by almost one metre by the end of this century if greenhouse gas emissions continue, according to experts. Conflicts over resources like fish, oil, and gas could result from coastlines being reduced or even demolished. Small island states, such as those in the Pacific, may lose all of their territory. Some professionals advise freezing relevant borders to ensure nations still have rights even if their coasts change.

Rising sea levels also pose a hazards to low-lying nations like Kiribati and the Maldives, which might compel residents to relocate if they become uninhabitable. The question of whether a nation can still manage its marine resources after losing its land is brought up by this. International association and new legislation to aid displaced people and landless nations will be necessary to address these issues. Because coastal communities and infrastructure, including ports, are vulnerable to floods and storms, governments need to make investments in better planning and preventive measures like seawalls.

Ocean acidification is another major problem caused by climate change. The ocean absorbs carbon dioxide, making it more acidic. Since the Industrial Revolution, ocean acidity has increased by 30%. This harms marine life, especially creatures like corals and shellfish, which need calcium carbonate to form their shells. As these species struggle to survive, it affects entire ecosystems, including fisheries, coastal protection, and biodiversity. Disappearing coral reefs are also hurting the marine life that depends on them.

Aquaculture and fishing industries are also impacted. Many communities rely on shellfish and other marine species for jobs and food, but their numbers are shrinking due to acidification. This leads to economic problems, especially in developing countries. International cooperation is needed to help these areas find new ways to improve their economies. Even though scientists are still learning about ocean acidification, global efforts to share data and find solutions are essential.

Since the oceans connect the entire world, all countries need to work together to solve these problems. Rising sea levels and acidification cannot be fixed by one country alone. Before climate change became a major issue, maritime laws like the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea were created. These laws must be updated to address modern problems like ocean acidification, rising sea levels, and the rights of countries affected by climate change. The Paris Agreement recognizes the importance of oceans in fighting climate change, but more action is needed. For example, using ecosystems like mangroves to absorb carbon dioxide can help both coastal communities and the environment.

Small and developing countries often lack the resources to deal with climate change. Supporting them in adapting to rising sea levels and ocean acidification should be a top priority for international organizations like the Green Climate Fund. Regional cooperation is also important. Organizations like the Arctic Council and the Pacific Islands Forum help countries address local issues, and strengthening these groups can lead to better solutions.