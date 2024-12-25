Hindu pilgrims leave for India after completing 7-day visit

Hindu pilgrims left for India via Wagha border after completing their seven-day visit to perform religious rituals at Katas Raj Temple, Chakwal, which was managed by Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB)

Additional Secretary Shrine Saifullah Khokhar presented special gifts, bouquets and sent them off with good wishes on behalf of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chairman ETPB Syed Atta-ur-Rehman.

Earlier, the Hindu pilgrims were served a sumptuous breakfast at Gurdwara Dera Sahib. The pilgrims reached the Wagha border in special buses amid tight security.

Speaking at the Wagha border before leaving for India, party leader Vijay Kumar Sharma said, “We have received a lot of respect and love in Pakistan. We are grateful to the Chairman ETPB Syed Atta-ur-Rehman for the protection and beautification of our worship places. I send a message to the Hindu community around the world to come to Pakistan and see their religious places of worship here.”

Vivakar Pandey said that the construction of the residential complex had further enhanced the beauty of the Katas Raj Temple and further improved the accommodation facilities for the pilgrims.

Talking to the media representatives, the Hindu pilgrims said that, “We have spent seven days in Pakistan, wherever we went we got honor and respect. Lahore is a beautiful city. While seeing religious places of worship in Katas Raj and Lahore felt heart-warming. We are grateful to the government of Pakistan and the ETPB.”

Talking to media representatives at the Wagha Border, Additional Secretary Shrines said that the EPTB was always ready to promote religious tourism and provide hospitality to pilgrims. He said that as per the orders of the chairman Board, a huge amount of money was being spent on the restoration and decoration of Temples and Gurdwaras.

During their 7-day visit to Pakistan, the Hindu pilgrims performed religious rituals at the Katas Raj Temple and during their three-day stay in Lahore, they visited the Krishna Temple on Ravi Road and Balmik Temple in Anarkali. The pilgrims toured the LahoreFort and also did some shopping from Anarkali.