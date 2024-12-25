Neverending Nightmare

The events transpiring in Gaza have turned into a nightmare that does not end. Many of us continue to watch in horrifying disbelief as Gaza plunges deeper into unimaginable suffering, and the grim reality is punctuated by Israel’s brutal assaults on barely functioning remnants of infrastructure. The latest of these barbaric acts targeted two more hospitals in strokes that have killed 21 and injured at least 51. Welcome to Palestine, a land where there are no sanctuaries and the entire population languishes as sitting ducks for Israeli soldiers. Meanwhile, disturbing footage making rounds on social media shows soldiers storming another town in the West Bank.

Hospitals are meant to be safe havens, not targets in a relentless campaign of devastation. The blood-stained images of victims being pulled from the rubble starkly reveal the indiscriminate violence unleashed by the Israeli forces.

But the horror doesn’t stop here. As if the violence were not enough, we are faced with an even more grotesque revelation-Israel’s complicity in the theft of humanitarian aid meant for the very people suffering under its bombardment.

Gaza’s media office calls upon the international community to intervene and ensure that aid is allowed to flow into the largest besieged strip on the face of this earth in order to give the suffering a slight chance at life.

To deprive a vulnerable population of essential aid amidst such a crisis is nothing short of despicable. This betrayal mocks the very principles of humanitarian support and further underscores the chilling reality of the power dynamics at play.

No matter what the Netanyahu administration may like the world to believe, its claims to moral high ground have become a distant memory. The wanton destruction and senseless violence reveal a society that has abandoned its ethical compass in favour of aggression and suppression.

Each day that passes without decisive action is another day that amplifies the cycle of violence, another day that innocent lives hang in the balance. *