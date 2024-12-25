Pak-Iran and Global Outlook

It is a well-known fact that neighbours cannot be changed and here we are talking about two neighbouring countries that are tied in brotherly relations. And when Pakistan became independent, Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan and when the Iranian people, under the leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini, launched the largest popular revolution against the monarchy in the history of Islamic countries, Pakistan was the first to recognize it.

Although the United States was strongly opposed to the revolution, General Zia’s government in Pakistan ignored this and immediately recognized the Iranian revolution. This is also a sign that Pakistan never sees Iran through the eyes of anyone else but rather makes decisions keeping its long-standing interests in mind, no matter how unpleasant it may be for anyone. After showing a brief glimpse of the past, I would like to connect with the present.

Whenever the foreign policy of any country is formulated, a few issues are taken into special consideration, and both Pakistan and Iran are no exception. In today’s era, the global environment and its possible effects are discussed, the mutual needs of the two countries are determined, and the ongoing internal political dynamics in both countries, economic players, political environment, and perceptions of different linguistic, regional and religious groups are taken into account, which can play any role in improving or deteriorating mutual relations.

Despite American opposition, Pakistan has never seen Iran through the lens of American interests.

If the relations between Iran and Pakistan are examined in the context of the global environment, it is clear as day that relations between the United States and Iran have been deteriorating continuously since the revolution, and it is so bad that recently the US Secretary of State stated in blunt terms that the United States has been trying to overthrow the current government or system of Iran by interfering in the internal affairs of Iran.

The various sanctions imposed by the US on Iran are also in front of everyone and because of this, many problems have arisen from Pak-Iran bilateral trade to the gas pipeline. As a Pakistani, I would like to state with pride that despite American opposition, Pakistan has never seen Iran through the lens of American interests and since the revolution till today, Pakistan has not allowed anyone else to influence its bilateral relations.

I also consider Pakistan’s relations with the US as an open window in the context of Iran. Former Pakistani Foreign Ministers Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri and Jalil Abbas Jilani said that Pakistan has played the role of Iran’s ambassador to the US many times.

During the tenure of Condoleezza Rice, Pakistan informed the Americans about Iran’s position, or rather, it would be more accurate to say, explain it to them.

Despite the current economic difficulties, Pakistan has a unique position and if it still enjoys Iran’s trust in this regard, it can play a very positive role and make it possible to achieve positive results.

Sometimes the reason for the confusion of matters is only a lack of understanding of each other. If Pakistan plays such a role, then in such a case, not only the region will have to face a better situation, but Pakistan can also get a sense of peace. Pakistan has been facing a military threat from India since the first day of its independence and this idea is completely wrong it is just a hypothetical idea. Whenever the date of December 16 comes, the reality of this threat also comes to the fore. The mutual relations between Iran and India are now very good, but the fact should also be kept in mind that Iran had supported Pakistan on the diplomatic front in the wars of 1965 and 1971.

Iran also supports Pakistan’s position on the burning issue of Kashmir and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has mentioned Kashmir, which clarifies Iran’s feelings in this regard. This policy was laid down by Ayatollah Khomeini when he, in a speech in Najaf in 1965, appealed to all Muslims to put aside their differences and unite in support of various Muslim causes. He had said that if the Muslim world is united, “Jews will not be able to covet Palestine, Hindus will not be able to covet Kashmir.”

For this reason, whether India invests in Chabahar or looks ahead to Iran on other issues, Pakistan does not need to worry. Indeed, if India’s economic and trade interests continue to be associated with Iran, then in such a situation, Pakistan will have a friendly country, Iran, which can at least try to convince India that by forgetting the bitterness of the past with Pakistan and settling matters, this entire region can better and faster save its citizens from its real enemy, namely poverty and inhuman life.

Because as long as the mutual conflict continues, no better results can be achieved. The tension in the mutual relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is a headache for Pakistan. Both countries are brothers of Pakistan. Their deep religious influences are present in different religious elements of Pakistan and due to these religious elements, the peace and order situation in Pakistan also becomes a question mark.

What has just happened in Syria is also having various effects on the mutual relations of Arab countries, Turkey and Iran and will continue to have them.

But in the meantime, when the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia made a statement about respecting Iran’s sovereignty and borders in comparison to Israel, there was a hope that the tension between these two most important Muslim countries could be reduced to listening, understanding and respecting each other.

When diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were restored some time ago due to China’s efforts, a better message was sent to the whole world and now the statement of the Saudi Crown Prince has further strengthened this situation, which is also a source of comfort for Pakistan.

The situation in Afghanistan has been a headache for the entire region for the past half-century and no matter what government is established there, there are always complaints from some neighboring country. When the Afghan Taliban came to power in the past, unfortunately, the entire region was poisoned by a toxic sectarian atmosphere and because of this, there was tension in the relations between the Afghan Taliban and Iran, which was also having an impact on Pak-Iran relations.

But now that the Afghan Taliban have come to power, they have shed the tag of any sectarian conflict. During this time, Iran’s relations with them have also improved and due to this improvement, the negative effects of differences of opinion on Afghan affairs on Pakistan-Iran relations have started to disappear. Neither Pakistan nor Iran is satisfied with the situation in Afghanistan, but now they are not even looking at each other with concern.

Which is a positive thing regarding the situation of the region. Along with all these, the issue of Palestine is also such that it is not just an issue of Iran, not just an issue of Muslims, but an issue of every human being who has humanity. It is a matter of great luck that Pakistan and Iran have the same stance on the recent events in Gaza and Pakistan believes in Iran’s sovereignty and respect for its borders. Along with all these issues, it is also important to mention that some such situations repeatedly arise on the border of Pakistan and Iran regarding Balochistan, on which the opinions of the authorities of both countries differ, and due to this, an unpleasant situation also arose at the beginning of this year.

Then, sectarian terrorism and the loss of lives of diplomats were very heartbreaking incidents. But despite this, the leaderships of both countries showed patience and took steps to bring the situation under control.

There are many such doors between the two countries that can be further opened. The rail network should be established while the condition of the roads should be improved.This will further strengthen religious and cultural ties, as well as trade, even in the current circumstances.

If an effective strategy is developed to further strengthen the economic interests of both countries, then in such a situation, relations will touch new heights, which should be our common goal.

The writer is a freelance columnist.