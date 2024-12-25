Jinnah’s vision for foreign policy: A guide for Pakistan today

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah dreamt of a Pakistan that stood strong on the world stage, maintaining its sovereignty while promoting peace and fairness. His foreign policy was rooted in principles of mutual respect, regional harmony, and solidarity with the Muslim world. Today, as Pakistan plays an active role in organizations like the UN, OIC, SCO, and ECO, Jinnah’s timeless vision remains highly relevant, guiding the country’s actions in a fast-changing global environment.

Jinnah’s Guiding Principles:

Jinnah wanted Pakistan’s foreign policy to reflect its dignity and independence. He believed in:

Building Friendly Relations: Jinnah emphasized peaceful ties with all nations, especially neighbors, based on fairness and equality.

Strengthening the Muslim World: He envisioned Pakistan as a key player in uniting Muslim countries to address shared challenges.

Active Global Participation: Jinnah encouraged Pakistan to engage with the international community to champion justice and global peace, particularly through platforms like the United Nations.

Pakistan in Global and Regional Organizations:

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC):

Pakistan’s efforts within the OIC echo Jinnah’s belief in standing by the Muslim world. From highlighting the Kashmir issue to addressing Islamophobia, Pakistan uses this platform to advocate for Muslim causes, just as Jinnah would have envisioned.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO):

As an SCO member, Pakistan works to promote regional stability, economic cooperation, and counterterrorism-goals directly tied to Jinnah’s principle of peaceful coexistence. The platform also allows Pakistan to deepen ties with Central Asian nations, fulfilling Jinnah’s vision of economic partnerships beyond its immediate neighbors.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO):

ECO brings together regional countries to foster trade, energy collaboration, and connectivity. Pakistan’s participation reflects Jinnah’s focus on building economic self-reliance while strengthening ties with countries in its region.

United Nations:

Jinnah believed developing nations needed platforms like the UN to voice their concerns and influence global decisions. Pakistan’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions and its efforts to tackle global challenges such as climate change show how deeply this belief is embedded in its foreign policy.

Why Jinnah’s Vision Matters Today:

In today’s complex world, Jinnah’s foreign policy principles offer valuable guidance. His emphasis on peace and mutual respect is crucial for resolving regional disputes, like those with India. Platforms like the SCO and ECO align perfectly with his vision of Pakistan benefiting from regional cooperation. Moreover, his belief in global engagement helps Pakistan address global challenges, from climate crises to terrorism, with a united international front.

Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan’s foreign policy was built on principles of peace, justice, and solidarity-values that remain central to Pakistan’s role in global and regional organizations. Whether advocating for Muslim unity in the OIC or contributing to peacekeeping missions under the UN, Pakistan continues to honor Jinnah’s ideals. By staying true to his vision, Pakistan can not only strengthen its global influence but also ensure a brighter future for its people and the region.