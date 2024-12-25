Social media propaganda: IG Islamabad issues notices to 11 accused

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad served notices to 11 individuals accused of spreading false propaganda on social media to create ‘unrest’ in Pakistan.

According to media reports, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Sabghatullah Virk, Muhammad Arshad, Atta-ur-Rehman, Azhar Mashwani, Uroosa Nadeem Shah, Muhammad Ali Malik, Shahzaib Virk, and Musa Virk.

Notices have also been served to Iqram Kathana, Taqweem Siddique, and Muhammad Noman Afzal.

The JIT is conducting an in-depth investigation into the motives and objectives behind the accused individuals’ activities, including their affiliations.

It revealed that suspects are being identified, and actions are being taken under applicable laws. The team reportedly possesses solid evidence against the accused to substantiate the allegations.

On December 6, seven more people were booked for allegedly engaging in anti-state propaganda and spreading false narratives via social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, Sheikh Muhammad Ehsan, and others, were reportedly using WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) to disseminate propaganda. Authorities confirmed that efforts were underway to apprehend the suspects.

The development follows the registration of cases against 12 individuals a day earlier, whose identities have also been confirmed, according to sources.