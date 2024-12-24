Verdict against Imran, wife in £190m case deferred until Jan 6

An Islamabad accountability court on Monday postponed until January 6 its verdict – expected today – in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption reference against ex-premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

Imran and Bushra were indicted in the case on February 27, shortly after the general elections.

The case alleges that Imran and Bushra Bibi obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd for legalising Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the United Kingdom during the previous PTI government.

The court had reserved the verdict on December 18, saying that it would be announced on December 23.

However, while presiding over the hearing today, judge Nasir Javed Rana said, “The verdict will not be announced today; [winter] vacations are coming and there is also a course at the high court.”

Officially, the court is set to go on winter vacation from tomorrow (December 24) until January 1.

Judge Nasir’s statement came after Imran’s counsel Khalid Chaudhry said his team was expecting the verdict today. The judge said the new date for the verdict’s pronouncement would be issued soon.

PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram questioned during a press conference in Peshawar why today’s proceedings were postponed. He said the PTI considered the case was one of acquittal and had no substance to it. He said the case was the “worst example of political vindictiveness” against Imran and his spouse. Akram said Imran had never gained any personal interest in the case.