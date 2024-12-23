Tiger Woods’ son Charlie, 15, hits first hole-in-one

Tiger Woods’ teenage son Charlie hit his first hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship – but they were beaten to the title in a play-off by Bernhard and Jason Langer.

Charlie Woods, 15, holed out at the par-three fourth to send the father-son team into the lead at the tournament, which features 20 major champions playing with a member of their family. But it was Team Langer who celebrated a second consecutive trophy – and fourth overall – in Orlando, Florida when German Bernhard made eagle on the first play-off hole to seal the win.

“It was awesome,” Charlie said. “No-one made a mistake today, so that was some of the most fun I’ve ever had.

“On top of that, I made an ace. I don’t think I can top that.”

Tiger Woods was playing in his first competitive event since the Open in July.

The 15-time major winner had back surgery for the second time in 18 months in September and conceded he was “nowhere near competitive shape” at the PGA-backed exhibition tournament. However, he did think he and son Charlie “made a great team this week”.

“And that’s the whole joy of it, to be out here with family and bonding and just the enjoyment of each other’s company,” the 48-year-old added.

The younger Woods was not the only player to make a first career hole-in-one on Sunday.

Some 30 minutes after Charlie holed out, Paddy Harrington – the 21-year-old whose father Padraig is a three-time major winner – aced the eighth hole.

“I’ve never been as excited before. I’ve never hit a shot and been that excited before,” Padraig Harrington said.

Charlie, who was born on 9 February 2009, is the son of Tiger and his former wife Elin Nordegren.

Nordegren and Woods married in 2004 and had two children together – Charlie’s older sister Sam was born in 2007 – before divorcing in 2010.

Charlie became the youngest competitor to compete in the PNC Championship when he took part aged 11 in 2020 alongside his father.

The pair tied for fifth in that event before finishing as runners-up in 2021. They were eighth in 2022 and fifth in 2023 before another second-place finish in 2024.

Earlier this year, Charlie failed in his bid to qualify for his first PGA Tour event after shooting a 16-over-par 86 at a pre-qualifying tournament for the Cognizant Classic. In July, he missed the cut at the US Junior Amateur Championship having been 22 over through two rounds.