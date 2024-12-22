Lizzo shares update on sexual harassment lawsuit

Lizzo is saying exactly how she feels. The “Truth Hurts” singer spoke out about the lawsuit filed against her by three of her former dancers in August 2023-days after she wrapped her Special tour-accusing the star of sexual harassment, weight-shaming and disability discrimination, among other grievances.

“I was literally living in my dream,” Lizzo told Keke Palmer on the Dec. 19 episode of the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, “and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit.” The Grammy winner said she was “deeply hurt” by the allegations because the plaintiffs-Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez-were “people that I gave opportunities to.”

“I was like, ‘What?'” she recalled. “But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they’re trying-well, I don’t know what they’re trying to do-but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it’s not.”

During the sit-down, the 36-year-old also maintained her innocence in the matter.

“Let’s be clear,” she emphasized, “I did nothing wrong, so I have no regrets.”

In the complaint obtained by E! News at the time, the dancers also accused the “About Damn Time” singer of creating a “hostile, abusive work environment” while they worked for her. They said Lizzo arranged a February 2023 group outing to Amsterdam’s Red Light District, where she was allegedly “inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers.”

Following the release of the podcast, the dancers’ lawyer said the women “stand by the claims in the lawsuit.” “There is an utter lack of awareness by Lizzo failing to see how these young women on her team who are just starting their careers would feel pressured to accept an invitation from their global celebrity boss who rarely hangs out with them,” attorney Ron Zambrano said in a statement to E! News Dec. 19. “There is a power dynamic in the boss-employee context that Lizzo utterly fails to appreciate.”