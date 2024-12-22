16 soldiers martyred in attack on check post in S Waziristan

Sixteen soldiers were martyred on Saturday when terrorists attacked a check post in Makeen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement, issued in the late hours of Saturday, that on Friday night, “A group of khwarij attempted to attack a security forces check post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District”.

According to the statement, the attack was repelled and eight terrorists were “sent to hell”. However, 16 soldiers embraced martyrdom while responding to the assault.

The statement added that a “sanitisation operation” was being conducted in the area and stated that “the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice”.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” said the ISPR.