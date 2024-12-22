Blasphemy Crisis

In Pakistan, blasphemy accusations have become synonymous with mob violence and extrajudicial killings, overshadowing justice and eroding fundamental human rights.

The recent murders of Dr Shah Nawaz in Umerkot and Abdul Ali in Quetta serve as chilling reminders of a society where allegations – often unsubstantiated – can rapidly escalate into death sentences. These tragedies reflect deeper systemic issues within Pakistan’s legal, institutional, and cultural frameworks, where blasphemy laws, originally intended to safeguard religious sentiments, have instead become tools of oppression, exploitation, and societal division. This escalating crisis demands a rigorous examination of the historical origins and contemporary misuse of these laws, along with concrete reforms to prevent further bloodshed.

The roots of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws can be traced back to the colonial period when the British Raj introduced legal provisions aimed at managing religious disharmony. These measures were incorporated into the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the late 19th century to address rising inter-religious tensions. Sections 295 and 298 of the IPC focused on penalizing deliberate acts that offended religious sentiments, but they were relatively limited in scope compared to later expansions of these laws.

However, the post-independence era witnessed significant changes. Under General Zia-ul-Haq’s Islamization policies in the 1980s, the blasphemy laws were expanded and codified into the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The introduction of Section 295-C, which mandates the death penalty for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), marked a turning point, embedding these laws deeply into the nation’s socio-political landscape.

While these laws were ostensibly introduced to protect religious harmony, their application has had devastating consequences. Over the decades, blasphemy accusations have often been weaponized to target religious minorities, settle personal scores, and intimidate dissenters. The mere accusation of blasphemy often ignites violence, with mobs taking justice into their own hands. The 2017 lynching of Mashal Khan, a university student falsely accused of blasphemy, and the 2021 killing of Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot highlight the dangers of mob mentality and vigilante impunity. These incidents, along with the recent murders of Dr Shah Nawaz and Abdul Ali, reveal a society where justice is eclipsed by collective outrage.

Extremist narratives that promote hatred and violence must be systematically removed from textbooks.

The consequences of blasphemy laws extend far beyond individual tragedies. They have created an environment of fear, mistrust, and intolerance. Minorities, journalists, activists, and even ordinary citizens live in constant apprehension. Beyond stifling free speech, these laws foster division, undermine societal cohesion, and tarnish Pakistan’s international image.

Reforming the blasphemy laws is undoubtedly a sensitive and complex issue, but it can no longer be ignored. A comprehensive, multi-dimensional approach is essential to address the crisis. The lawmaking authorities must conduct a thorough review of the blasphemy provisions in the Penal Code and introduce safeguards to prevent misuse.

Law enforcement agencies play a pivotal role in upholding justice, but their complicity in mob violence has eroded public trust. Police officers who fail to protect the accused or, worse, participate in extrajudicial killings must face severe consequences. Establishing independent oversight bodies to monitor police conduct in blasphemy cases can ensure accountability and adherence to due process. Additionally, training programs for law enforcement personnel are essential to ensure neutrality and professionalism in handling sensitive cases. Moreover, the judiciary must act swiftly and decisively to prevent mob influence in blasphemy trials. Ensuring that accused individuals receive fair trials with proper legal protections is crucial to breaking the cycle of lawlessness and vigilantism.

Cultural and educational reforms are equally necessary to foster tolerance and coexistence. Pakistan’s educational curriculum should emphasize the values of religious pluralism, respect for diversity, and peaceful conflict resolution. Extremist narratives that promote hatred and violence must be systematically removed from textbooks. Instead, education should highlight the importance of mutual respect and understanding among different religious and ethnic communities.

Teachers and educators play a critical role in instilling these values in younger generations. Nationwide awareness campaigns involving media, civil society, and religious leaders can also play a crucial role in shifting societal attitudes. By promoting dialogue and dispelling misconceptions about blasphemy, these campaigns can encourage peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

Religious leaders, too, must assume greater responsibility. Their influence can be pivotal in reshaping societal attitudes toward blasphemy and justice. Collaboration with moderate scholars to advocate for peaceful solutions and dispel extremist interpretations can foster a more compassionate and inclusive approach to faith-related disputes. Without urgent reforms, the unchecked cycle of violence and extremism will continue to destabilize the nation’s already fragile social order.

The blasphemy crisis in Pakistan necessitates urgent and holistic action across legal, institutional, and cultural dimensions. Reforms are not just a matter of policy but a moral imperative to protect the dignity, rights, and lives of all individuals. If left unchecked, the consequences will be far-reaching, deepening divisions and perpetuating cycles of violence. It is time for Pakistan to confront this challenge head-on. Only through collective resolve and meaningful reform can the nation hope to restore justice, tolerance, and peace.

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Mardan.