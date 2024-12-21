‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actress mirrors glamour in uber-cool clicks

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali knows how to mesmerise the fans with her excellent fashion sense.

Apart from her acting prowess, the diva had always ensured to steal the spotlight with her styling in line with the ongoing trends.

Taking to Instagram, the “Dirilis: Ertugrul” star dropped a fresh set of the pictures to leave her dedicated followers swooning.

The way the diva is posing for the photos in a boisterous fashion, it took the picture to another level.

Fans started to pen plenty of feedback and drop emoticons in the comments section. One of the followers penned, “Beautiful.”.

Another of the netizens dropped a set of emoticons to praise the starlet.

Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, Gulsim has amassed over 2.1 million followers on her Instagram platform.