Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 Day 2: Day 2 Ignites with Artistic Flair

Lahore, Pakistan – December 21, 2024 – Building on the momentum of Day 1, the second day of Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 burst onto the scene at the prestigious PC Hotel Lahore, kicking off with an electrifying live art performance by Rashid Rana.

The day further unfolded with breathtaking collections by Haris Shakeel, followed by equally mesmerizing designs from Tayyab Aboo, Basit Sipra, Hafsa Imran Khan, Almirah, Ahsan Nazir, Vestido 1 by Obair Naeem, Zariya, and Mehdi. Toni & Guy – North once again elevated the looks with their impeccable styling.

The evening was further illuminated by the presence of renowned celebrities who graced the stage as showstoppers: Zubab Rana, Meekal Zulfiqar& Ammar Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Ahsan Afzal Khan & Emaad Irfani, Nazish Jahangir & Tahir Abbas, Imran Ashraf, Sadaf Kanwal, and Iman Ali. The audience was also treated to a mesmerizing performance by Khumariyan.

The second day of Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 lived up to the high standards set by the first day, with prominent figures from the fashion industry occupying the front row seats.

Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 is proudly powered by Bisconni Chocolatto and Zong 4G, underscoring the event’s commitment to excellence and innovation.