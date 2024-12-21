Chris Martin addresses Dakota Johnson relationship after breakup rumours

Chris Martin is still feeling sparks with Dakota Johnson. While the longtime couple have been at the center of breakup rumors over the past year, the Coldplay singer seemingly confirmed that he and the Fifty Shades of Grey alum are very much together-although they are still hoping to keep their romance out of the spotlight. “It is important to say that love is such a big factor in everything,” Chris explained to Rolling Stone in an interview published Dec. 19, “even though it feels right to keep it precious and private; I’m not denying its power.” The outlet noted that Chris, 47, did mention Dakota, 35, several times throughout their interview, saying that the two had recently listened to Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour and calling her one of his best friends alongside children Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.