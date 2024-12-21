Winter holidays announced for schools, colleges in Islamabad

The Islamabad authorities have announced the schedule for winter holidays in schools and educational institutions in the federal capital. According to a notification issued on Friday, all public and private schools in Islamabad will remain closed from December 21 (Saturday) to January 5, 2025. Educational departments in other provinces have also issued their winter vacation schedules. In Punjab, winter vacations will begin on December 23 and schools will reopen on January 13, 2025. In Sindh, educational institutions will observe winter holidays from December 21 to December 31, with both public and private schools closed during this period. In Balochistan, winter vacations started on December 16 due to the cold weather. According to the Balochistan Education Department, schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed in 20 districts, including Quetta, starting from December 16. Schools in areas with colder temperatures will remain closed until February 28, 2025, while those in relatively warmer regions of the province will have a 10-day break, from January 1 to January 10. As winter settles in, many regions of the country are experiencing chilly weather, with intermittent snowfall in northern hilly areas.