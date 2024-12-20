Nick Jonas and Elon Musk’s exchange has the Internet buzzing

Nick Jonas has a request for Elon Musk. After all, when the Tesla CEO posted an old clip to X, formerly Twitter, of Nick and brother Kevin Jonas turning around a table-“my how the tables have turned,” the 53-year-old captioned it-Nick shared a friendly reply.

Alongside a photo of Elon smiling and pointing, Nick-who launched his song “Spaceman” with astronauts at NASA in 2022-quoted the message and added, “Take us to the Year 3000.”

Elon’s original message was a response to a tweet that alleged 100 percent rise in Tesla profits since President-elect Donald Trump’s November win, writing, “Wait…. everyone thought Elon Musk was destroying the Brand of @Tesla and he shouldn’t be involved in politics. Tesla is up 100% since Donald Trump won!”

Following the exchange between the Jonas Brothers singer and the tech mogul-whose comments and views have stirred up controversy in recent years-some of Nick’s fans voiced their disapproval.

“Tweeting at Elon Musk is definitely a choice,” one user replied on X, while another added, “I DID NOT HAVE A CRUSH ON NICK JONAS FOR THIS TO HAPPEN OH MY GOD.”

The exchange comes as the Space X founder’s friends and family have publicly spoken out against him. His daughter Vivian-who he shares with ex Justine Wilson and is one of Elon’s 12 children-has detailed their estrangement since coming out as transgender and his ex Grimes has also grown more candid on her strained relationship with Elon.

“Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids,” Grimes-who shares son X Æ A-Xii, 4, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and son Techno Mechanicus, 2, with Elon-wrote in a post on X in November, “and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me.”

And during the ongoing legal battle-Grimes filed a petition to establish parental rights, according to court documents obtained by NBC News, in Oct. 2023-the singer’s mother has also issued a plea to the billionaire.

Sandy Garossino accused Elon in an open letter of withholding the passports for his and Grimes’ three children to prevent them from traveling to visit their sick great-grandmother.

“I write with a grandmother’s plea,” she wrote on X in July, “asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes.”

“Please Elon, I beg you,” Sandy added. “This is so painful for my mother and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now.”