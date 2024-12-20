Rangers man succumbs to injuries from violent Nov 24 protest

A Rangers man, Lance Naik Tanveer, who was injured in a firing incident during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 24, succumbed to his injuries. According to details, the incident occurred within the limits of Tarnol Police Station, where the Rangers personnel were allegedly shot by protesters.

The Islamabad Police also confirmed the death of the Rangers personnel, who sustained bullet injuries on November 24. Lance Naik Tanveer has been treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for the past three weeks.

A case has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, according to the police spokesperson.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan was named in an FIR filed over the deaths of three Rangers personnel during the party’s protest in Islamabad on November 26. According to the FIR, registered at Ramna Police Station, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, along with other party leaders, are accused of murder, terrorism, and other charges.

The FIR states that the plan to attack the Rangers personnel was hatched in Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan had met with his party leaders. The plan was executed by Bushra Bibi and other party workers, who incited the protesters to attack the Rangers personnel. The FIR also named other PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Raoof Hassan and Hammad Azhar, who allegedly conspired to attack the Rangers personnel.

The incident occurred during PTI’s recent protests in Islamabad, where a car driven by an unidentified driver ran over three Rangers personnel, killing them on the spot.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that 146 of the 200 individuals who went missing following the November 26 protests have been located, Express News reported.

Speaking to journalists outside a courtroom at Adiala Jail on Thursday, he stated, “Only 54 people remain missing from the November 26 protest; there were initially 200, and 146 are now in jail on various charges.” In an informal conversation, the K-P CM also revealed that consultations had taken place with the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the ongoing civil disobedience movement.

Additionally, inquiries are being conducted at both the cabinet and provincial levels into the casualties and injuries during the protests. Gandapur acknowledged the political turbulence, saying, “The current situation is forcing us to reconsider the future of Pakistan. I hope political parties will engage in serious reflection and find a way forward. I continue to discuss these matters in meetings with my officials.” He further claimed that there were hopes for positive developments on both sides by December 21.