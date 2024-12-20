Ibrahim Murad becomes youngest university chairman

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT), has been appointed the Chairman of ILM Trust and UMT Board of Governors, ILM Trust.

The appointment makes Murad the youngest university chairman. Murad’s work as the UMT president has remained focused on youth empowerment and enablement, evident in the progressively increasing size of the ILM fund scholarships. Under his leadership, the ILM fund has provided scholarships worth PKR 13 billion, benefiting 37,000 students across Pakistan.

Following his appointment, Murad reiterated UMT’s commitment to fostering a research-driven higher education system in Pakistan. Highlighting the university’s remarkable contributions to empowering the younger generation, he said UMT was actively addressing national challenges and driving positive societal change by empowering youth to face the challenges of the future.

Murad added that UMT was producing future leaders and entrepreneurs for a brighter future of Pakistan, adding that he was confident UMT was on path to becoming one of the top universities in the world in the near future. He said he envisioned taking the ILM Trust and UMT to new heights.

The leadership and members of the ILM Trust, along with the UMT family, congratulated Murad on this prestigious appointment.