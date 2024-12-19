Pakistan, KSA agree on player, umpire and coach exchange to boost cricket ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement to establish an exchange program for players, umpires and coaches to enhance cricket ties and talent development between the two nations, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

The development was announced after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Saudi Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin AbdulRehman Al-Qadi in Riyadh, during which he invited him to attend the ICC Champions Trophy and Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, has been in the Kingdom since Sunday and has offered full cooperation for the promotion of cricket and the construction of stadiums in Saudi Arabia.

“The two leaders agreed to introduce an exchange program for players, umpires and coaches between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to foster talent development and knowledge sharing,” the PCB said in its statement.

Naqvi also assured support for the promotion of women’s cricket in the Kingdom.

“Pakistan stands ready to provide complete support for the growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia, including the promotion of women’s cricket,” he was quoted as saying during the meeting.

“With abundant talent in Pakistan and initiatives like the Pakistan Super League (PSL), we are eager to share our expertise with Saudi Arabia to help develop cricket in the Kingdom,” he added.

The Saudi deputy minister of sports thanked the PCB chairman for the invitations to the ICC Champions Trophy and the PSL while expressing enthusiasm for working closely with Pakistan to strengthen cricket ties between the two nations.

Naqvi also met Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation, earlier this week.

According to the PCB, there are about 18,000 cricket players in the Kingdom, which has also won the Asian Cricket Council Challenge Cup.