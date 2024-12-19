Kristin Cavallari reveals Kevin Costner is her ‘forever crush’

Kristin Cavallari is revealing another crush-and it’s going back to the beginning. The Let’s Be Honest host revealed that she has always had a thing for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and she’s ready to shoot her shot.

When asked by a fan during an Instagram Story Ask Me Anything Dec. 15 “Can you just go on a date with Kevin Costner already?” the 37-year-old didn’t hold back her thoughts.

“Give him my number,” she wrote in the since-deleted story. “Forever crush.”

After all, both Kristin and Kevin are on the market. The Bodyguard actor and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner-who share Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14-finalised their contentious divorce in 2024.

Kevin was briefly linked to singer Jewel, he later clarified she’s simply a close friend.

“She’s special,” the actor said in June on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.”

For her part, Kristin ended her seven months long romance with TikToker Mark Estes, 24, in September. And while she called him “the best boyfriend I’ve ever had” ultimately their 13-year age gap ended up being a major factor.

While Kristin-who shares three kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, with ex Jay Cutler-is currently shooting her shot with Kevin, she’s no stranger to divulging bits from her past romances, including retailing a brief relationship with Nick Lachey following his divorce from Jessica Simpson and joking about her fling with Morgan Wallen while doing a TikTok trend.

“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings,” her BFF Justin Anderson said as Kristin playfully laughed and ran from the camera. “And she kept going back.”

There was no deying the tea Justin spilled, as K Cav simply laughed the reveal off.