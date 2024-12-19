Feroze Khan’s mother alleges black magic wrecked their family

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, known for his stellar performances in dramas like ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ and ‘Khaani,’ often finds himself in the limelight, not just for his work but also for his personal life.

Recently, his mother made shocking revelations about the impact of black magic on their family. Feroze’s mother, who recently launched her YouTube channel ‘Zindagi Ke Rang,’ shared in a vlog how their family has been targeted by black magic.

According to her, the effects of these malicious acts have caused severe health issues for Feroze and his father, alongside escalating family tensions.

She disclosed finding ominous items such as needles, lemons and talismans in their home, which confirmed the presence of black magic. The night these items were discovered, she claimed Feroze’s father narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation, and her hair began falling out completely.

The actor’s mother added that this ordeal has deeply affected their lives, with Feroze’s behaviour becoming unusual and strained. The revelations have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with fans expressing shock and concern.

Despite these challenges, Feroze Khan continues to focus on his career and personal life. He has moved on after his divorce from Aliza Sultan and is now happily married to Dr Zainab.