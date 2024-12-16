Spotify Pakistan Brings Wrapped 2024 to Life in Karachi with Star-Studded Celebration



Lahore: Spotify brought the magic of music to life at its much-anticipated year-end celebration, Wrapped 2024 event in Karachi. The vibrant evening showcased the year’s top artists, songs, and listeners, and was attended by a diverse audience of music lovers, influencers, and local artists.

Hosted by Zehra Merchant, the event began with DJ SIDD’s performance, who kept the night alive with his dynamic beats. Annural Khalid, Spotify’s top woman artist of 2024 Wrapped, followed with a soulful performance, and the night reached its peak with Hasan Raheem, whose signature energy had the crowd on their feet.

Speaking at the occasion, Talha Hashim, Spotify’s Marketing Manager for UAE, Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh, said, “Wrapped is more than just music statistics and End of Year playlists; it’s a reflection of our journeys, our moods, and the moments that defined our year. At Spotify Pakistan, we’re thrilled to see how music continues to be discovered, connecting fans with artists and telling our unique stories.”

The event was attended by some prominent artists and influencers including, Umair, the second most streamed local artist this year, Bilal Ali of Kashmir band, Maria Unera, Aashir Wajahat, Nayel Wajahat, Adnan Zafar (aka Ken), Osamah Nasir, Daniya Kanwal, Reham Rafiq and Bilal Hassan (MystaPaki), to name a few.

With Spotify Wrapped 2024 celebrating exceptional Pakistani talent and the listeners who support them, the night reaffirmed Spotify’s commitment to fostering a thriving music culture in Pakistan. Eligible users can explore their personalized 2024 Wrapped experience exclusively on Spotify.