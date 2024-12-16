Senator Sherry Rehman Pays Tribute to APS Martyrs on the Tragedy’s 10th Anniversary

Islamabad: Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman, marked the 10th anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) tragedy with a heartfelt message of remembrance and solidarity.

“Ten years have passed since the harrowing incident, but our wounds remain fresh,” she said. “December 16 serves as a painful reminder of the dark day when the brutal martyrdom of innocent children plunged the entire nation into grief.”

Calling it a “devastating blow,” Sherry Rehman condemned the barbarity of the attackers who targeted defenseless children and educators. “The heartless enemies of knowledge extinguished the flames of learning with unimaginable cruelty,” she lamented.

Rehman paid homage to the bravery of APS Principal Shaheed Tahira Qazi and the teachers who stood as unyielding shields to protect their students. “Their sacrifices are etched into the nation’s history as symbols of resilience and courage,” she added.

She expressed deep sympathy for the grieving parents who lost their children in the tragedy, emphasizing that their immense sacrifices will never be forgotten. Rehman reiterated the nation’s commitment to honoring the memories of the children and teachers who gave their lives in the name of education.