Local Governance

The Punjab government’s long-standing delay in holding local government elections only shows its poor prioritisation and disregard for grassroots democracy.

For years, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the caretaker government of Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments delayed finalising the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) of 2024. The Election Commission of Pakistan pressure did not work out. This procrastination only deprives the members of the public of an essential third tier of governance.

The Punjab cabinet’s recent approval of the PLGA 2024 and its subsequent introduction in the Punjab Assembly is a welcome step. However, the ruling party’s move is being seen as politically motivated, as it wants to take control of the province after weakening the PTI’s position. The PPP is looking at these moves with a sceptic mind.

The PLGA 2024 Bill proposes abolition of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and district councils replacing them with town corporations across major cities. Each town corporation will be led by a mayor, two deputy mayors, and elected members, introducing a more decentralised framework. Municipal corporations will govern urban areas with populations exceeding 200,000, while rural and smaller urban areas will have tehsil councils and municipal committees.

The law, the government claims, strengthens the devolution of power as outlined in Articles 2A and 140A of the Constitution. After elections are held, it will be assessed if the system can promote efficient governance, transparency and meaningful representation. Reserved seats for women, minorities, youth, technocrats, and the disabled are included to ensure inclusivity.

Elections will follow a mix of direct and indirect methods. General members of union councils (UCs) will be elected through a secret ballot, while reserved seats and leadership positions will be decided via a show of hands. Given the experience of the last general election, this system also risks enabling political manoeuvring over genuine representation.

The act’s passage has been long overdue, but its success is linked to implementation and ensuring the local bodies operate independently. *