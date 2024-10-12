Full court reference for outgoing CJP Isa set for October 25

hief-Justice-of-Pakistan-(CJP)-Qazi-Faez-IsaThe full court reference for outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has been scheduled for October 25, according to a letter from the Supreme Court registrar.

The development emerged in a letter from Supreme Court Registrar Jazeela Aslam dated today, written to Supreme Court Bar Association President Shahzad Shaukat.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is next in line to be the country’s top judge after CJP Isa’s retirement.

An invitation to Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan said that it was a practice for a farewell dinner to be arranged on the occasion but CJP Isa said that he did not want one since it would cost about Rs2 million.

Since August, there have been rumours that the government was planning to extend CJP Isa’s tenure in office. Sources within the ruling coalition had claimed that some crucial amendments were on the cards. Without elaboration, a source had said the amendments would be tabled in the house through a supplementary agenda, indicating that it may be about a uniform extension in the retirement age of superior court judges.The opposition has opposed any such move, with PTI Founder Imran Khan warning of a nationwide protest if the chief justice’s tenure was extended.

In an informal talk with reporters in Islamabad after addressing a full court to mark the beginning of the new judicial year, CJP Isa was asked about his reportedly agreeing to an extension “if it was applied to all judges”.

Dismissing the claims made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s political adviser Rana Sanaullah that CJP Isa would accept the proposal if the age limit was extended for all judges, the top judge had reiterated that he had refused any extension to his tenure.

However, the Supreme Court had subsequently regretted that “an off-the-rec­ord conversation between CJP Isa and journalists” was unnecessarily and largely inaccurately reported and published, resulting in “unwarranted sensationalism”.

A press release issued with the signature of CJP’s Secretary Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad had explained that “giving unnecessary attention and importance to individuals detracts from what was important – institutions – and it be ensured that they serve the people”.