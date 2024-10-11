Rare grand jirga entrusts CM with establishing peace in KP

A grand jirga on Thursday designated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to resolve peace-related issues in the province ahead of a three-day gathering being organised by the recently proscribed Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

On Sunday, the federal government imposed a ban on the PTM, citing threats to national peace and security. On Tuesday, the KP government prohibited its officials and employees from engaging with the three-day Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga, also called the Pashtun Qaumi Adalat, organised by the PTM and issued a public warning against any association. Khyber Deputy Commissioner retired Captain Sanaullah Khan also imposed Section 144 in the district for 30 days.

The move came in the lead-up to the grand jirga, scheduled for October 11 in Khyber district. Diehard activists assembled at the venue of their three-day jirga in Jamrud on Sunday evening in clear defiance of the federal government’s order and vowed to hold the gathering.

The PTI had condemned the ban and the KP Assembly also criticised the police’s action against PTM activists in the Khyber district that resulted in three deaths a day ago.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Saif had upheld the federal government’s stance and restrictions in a video message issued on Wednesday night but also announced that CM Gandapur had directed Khyber MPAs to resolve tensions and invited all parties to a grand jirga on the issue.

The grand jirga was held at the Chief Minister’s House and attended by KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, KP Assembly Speaker Babar Salim Swati, and several leaders and figures from political parties.

A statement issued by Barrister Saif said that the gathered members “assigned CM Gandapur with the responsibility to conduct a peace jirga with all relevant stakeholders to solve all matters through consultation and peaceful means.” CM Gandapur accepted the responsibility of conducting a peace jirga and thanked the participants for reposing their trust in him, the statement said.

It added that the process of consultation and strategy for the solution of all matters would soon be completed, adding that the chief minister announced holding a peace jirga as its host.

Addressing the jirga, CM Gandapur said: “I am grateful to all the parliamentarians and political leaders for participating in the jirga on my invitation. I also thank all the parliamentarians and political leaders for trusting me to lead this jirga.” He said everyone had gathered for the sake of peace in the province, over and above any political affiliations.

“Protection of life and property of the citizens is our first responsibility and priority, I hope that through this jirga we will be able to find a way for a peaceful solution to the problem we are facing.” The chief minister stressed that solving problems was not possible through conflict or violence but through negotiations.

“For this purpose, we have organised this jirga according to Pashtun traditions. The opinions and suggestions of all the political leaders participating in the jirga will be fully respected,” he said. In a statement issued in the early hours of Thursday addressing the situation in the province regarding the PTM jirga, CM Gandapur had expressed hope that a solution to the tension would be found together for the sake of the province, its people, and the country.

Akin to the chief minister, Governor Kundi also highlighted the significance of peace in the province during the jirga, according to the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude to the provincial government for organising the event. He acknowledged existing political differences and stressed that the safety and prosperity of the province remained the top priorities. He asserted that negotiations were essential for resolving issues, particularly in light of ongoing challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier, an important high-level meeting was held at the Governor House, attended by Naqvi and Muqam. Notable participants included Awami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan, Qaumi Watan Party’s Sikandar Sherpao, the KP inspector general of police, KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and others.

The meeting addressed the pressing security issues and strategies for improving the province’s situation.