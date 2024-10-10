Call for Truth and Reconciliation in Pakistan

As Pakistan faces one of its most challenging political and social periods, I am reminded of the journey my own country, South Africa, traveled not so long ago.

Like Pakistan, we too experienced deep divisions that tested our nation’s resilience and unity. However, through a process of truth and reconciliation, we found a way forward. It is with a sincere hope for peace and stability that I offer this advice to Pakistan: consider embracing a model of truth and reconciliation, a path that prioritises healing and national unity over division and discord.

In South Africa, my grandfather, Nelson Mandela, led our country through a process that encouraged openness, accountability, and forgiveness. He knew that lasting peace required more than mere agreements; it required understanding and addressing the grievances and wounds that had built up over years of conflict. This approach became a cornerstone for our country, allowing us to rebuild with empathy and a shared vision. Today, I see an opportunity for Pakistan to embark on a similar journey-one that calls on all parts of society to participate in building a future founded on trust and justice.

I believe this can be achieved through four guiding principles:

1. Engaging Leaders Across Society: In any process of reconciliation, it is essential that all voices are included. This means creating a platform where political leaders, civil society, community figures, and even those who may feel unheard can come together. True healing cannot occur unless everyone has a seat at the table and feels valued.

In South Africa, my grandfather, Nelson Mandela, led our country through a process that encouraged openness, accountability, and forgiveness.

2. Promoting Transparency and Accountability: In South Africa, our journey of reconciliation required an honest acknowledgment of our painful history. Only through facing the past were we able to truly heal. Pakistan, too, has its share of grievances that deserve to be addressed openly and constructively. Let the focus be on learning, healing, and moving forward, rather than casting blame.

3. Fostering National Unity: Building a shared future requires rebuilding trust-not only between political leaders and the public but also between citizens and their institutions. In Pakistan, the role of the establishment and bureaucracy is central to this. By including these groups in the conversation, Pakistan can foster a culture of accountability and transparency that strengthens the social fabric.

4. Developing Sustainable Peace-Building Mechanisms: Reconciliation is not a one-time event but an ongoing commitment. To ensure that unity and peace are lasting, Pakistan can develop frameworks that encourage dialogue, mediation, and inclusion for generations to come. These mechanisms, rooted in Pakistan’s unique cultural and political context, can support the work of reconciliation well into the future.

Pakistan is a nation rich in culture, history, and resilience. I am deeply hopeful that its leaders and citizens alike will recognize the transformative power of truth and reconciliation. If the lessons of South Africa’s journey can serve as any guide, it is that peace is not simply the absence of conflict; it is the presence of justice, trust, and a shared commitment to building a brighter tomorrow.

To Pakistan, I offer this advice with deep respect and optimism. I believe that by fostering an environment where all voices are heard, where accountability is embraced, and where the goal is unity, Pakistan can overcome its current challenges and set a course for a peaceful and prosperous future. This journey will not be easy, but the rewards of a united nation are immeasurable. May Pakistan find the courage to walk this path, and may peace, justice and reconciliation be the foundation on which it builds its future.

The writer is a social activist, former ICU nurse, and the head of a rural upliftment organisation the Thembekile Mandela Foundation in South Africa.